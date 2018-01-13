Crews recover bodies of missing Ogden men from Great Salt Lake after plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah -- Search and rescue crews have recovered the bodies of two Ogden men who were reported missing aboard a small airplane in December.

Denny Mansell, 71, and Peter Ellis, 74, were reported missing December 29 after they took off from Ogden and planned to fly over the Winter Steam Festival at Golden Spike Historical Site.

Search crews began looking for the men when they did not return when anticipated, and last weekend boat crews using sonar located an object in the north arm of the Great Salt Lake believed to be a an airplane the same size and shape as the missing Cessna 172.

Foggy weather delayed attempts to dive into the lake and confirm the object was the missing airplane, but crews returned Saturday around 7 a.m. to resume the effort. Later Saturday divers recovered the bodies of the two missing men.

A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Authorities say this is the most technical dive operation crews in Weber and Box Elder county have ever conducted. The plane was in water about 20 feet deep, and at that depth dive teams worked with only about 1-foot of visibility.

The salinity of Great Salt Lake meant divers had to nearly double their body weight to descend, and the divers were near hypothermic when they came out of the cold water. Crews say the salt destroyed or damaged four boat motors.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.