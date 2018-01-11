× Utah Co. Health Dept. identifies third location in Hepatitis A investigation

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Utah County Health Department has identified a third Spanish Fork location where patrons were potentially exposed to Hepatitis A recently.

The Health Dept. has added Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry, at 140 N Main St. to its list of establishments being investigated for possible Hepatitis A exposures.

Anyone who received non-canned food at Tabitha’s Way between December 28 and January 3 is urged to call 801-851-HEPA (4372) to determine their risk of a Hepatitis A infection.

The other two Spanish Fork locations under investigation are a Sonic Drive-In at 971 North Main Street and an Olive Garden at 1092 North Canyon Creek Parkway.

