Health Department warns of possible Hepatitis A exposure from two Spanish Fork businesses

SPANISH FORK, Utah – The Utah County Health Department (UCHD) announced Tuesday that customers who dined at two food establishments may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

The two locations were a Sonic Drive-In at 971 North Main Street, and an Olive Garden at 1092 North Canyon Creek Parkway in Spanish Fork.

People who ate at the Sonic from Saturday, December 23, – Sunday, December 24, 2017, and at Olive Garden from Thursday, December 21 – Saturday, December 30, 2017, were said to be at-risk.

“Customers who used the restroom or ate at either of these restaurants above should visit https://health.utah.gov/investigation/ to determine their risk, or call 801-851-HEPA (4372),” the health department said in a press release.

The UCHD stated that the possible exposure occurrs when an infected employee worked while infectious.

The UCHD said:

“People with Hepatitis A are infectious before becoming symptomatic. UCHD believes these cases are linked to the ongoing outbreak Utah County and other areas of the state have been experiencing since August 2017. Both restaurants are cooperating fully with the health department’s investigation and response and, since discovering the possible exposure, are following additional health department recommendations,”

“The potential exposures of Hepatitis A in food service establishments serves as a reminder to food service establishment owners and operators that food handler employees need to be encouraged and required to not work when ill,” said Ralph Clegg, UCHD Executive Director. “Conscientious personal hygiene and hand washing procedures need to be followed by employees and enforced by managers. Food service establishments should consider vaccinating their food-handling employees against Hepatitis A. All of these efforts are important for the protection of public health.”

Symptoms of Hepatitis A can include nausea/vomiting, abdominal pain, yellowing of the eyes or skin, dark urine, diarrhea, clay-colored stools, and fatigue. The health department urges people who are experiencing these symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.