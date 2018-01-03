Police seek persons of interest in unsolved homicide from July 2016 near Pioneer Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are still searching for two persons of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near Pioneer Park on July 26 of 2016.

Police first released video of the persons of interest back in August, and they recirculated the information Wednesday, hoping someone can help them identify the individuals in the video.

Both individuals are sought in connection with the death of 26-year-old Shawn J. Manymules, who was found shot to death near 400 West and 300 South.

The first person of interest is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male who was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat with a white logo, a dark-colored hoodie and dark-colored shorts. He was wearing short white socks and low-top black and white shoes that may be Converse or Chuck Taylor’s. He was carrying a bag or purse with him in the surveillance footage.

The second person of interest is described as an African-American male who was wearing a dark hat, a white T-shirt and a dark zip-up jacket with a hood. He was also wearing dark-colored pants and bright white sneakers.

Police say a reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals should call police at 801-799-3000. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text message to 274637, and texts should begin with TIPSLCPD. Tipsters should reference case # 17-135694.