Man killed in Pioneer Park shooting, suspect on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A man is dead after a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Pioneer Park near 400 W. 300 S. at about 1:30 a.m. to find a man dead on the sidewalk.

Police identified the victim as Shawn J. Manymules, 26.

Investigators are interviewing those who heard the gunshots and are trying to gather security camera footage, police said.

"UDOT has some cameras, some record and some don't, so they're working on that and trying to figure out if any of the buildings have cameras," said Salt Lake City Lt. Dave Cracroft. "There are cameras in the park but I don't know which direction they're pointing. Most of those are usually pointed in the park."

Officers have not released a description of the suspect.