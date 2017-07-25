SLC Police investigating after one killed, three injured in assault downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Authorities are investigating a homicide after one person was killed and three others were injured during an aggravated assault downtown Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of 500 W. 500 S. at about 7:30 a.m. about the alleged assault and murder.

Officers are searching multiple scenes and interviewing witnesses at this time.

SLC officers said they believe they have the suspect in custody and are not searching for any others.

Authorities have not confirmed what type of weapon was used in the assaults.

The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released.

Police said they would like to speak with anyone who might have information at (801) 799-3000.