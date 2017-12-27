Report: Snowmobiler survives avalanche near Utah-Idaho border

FRANKLIN, Idaho — A snowmobiler is lucky to be alive after being caught in an avalanche near the Utah-Idaho border on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the Utah side of the border in the Boss Canyon / Franklin Basin area, just south of Franklin, ID.

According to a friend, who gave a comment to Utah Avalanche Center, the man’s legs were pinned between the snowmobile and a tree, and it took about 45 minutes to free him.

UAC issued a warning of high avalanche danger Tuesday, saying backcountry travel is not recommended.