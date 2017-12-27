× No injuries in overnight slide at Solitude

SOLITUDE, Utah — Solitude Mountain Resort officials said a small avalanche occurred there overnight, but no one was around at the time.

The slide, which occurred due to natural causes, happened in the Evening Star area of the resort either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

No one was trapped or buried in the avalanche.

The Utah Avalanche Center warns there is currently considerable avalanche danger along the Wasatch Front. Click here to check avalanche conditions on UAC’s website.