New records broken for liquor sales in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control reports it set new records for dollar sales and bottles sold in the days leading up to Christmas.

On Friday, December 22, DABC saw the single highest day of dollar sales and largest bottle sales in its history.

DABC reports it sold $3,781,247 in alcohol. The previous record was set in 2016, with $3,730,511 in sales on December 23 of that year.

A record number of bottles were sold Friday, with 354,654 bottles sold. The previous record was also set in 2016, with 351,038 bottles sold on December 23 of that year.

“Sales lagged behind last year earlier in the week, but when the snow came, sales picked up at the Park City stores and the Cottonwood Heights store. These stores see a lot of traffic from both in-state and out of state skiers,” a news release from DABC said.

Profits from alcohol sold at Utah’s liquors go toward the State General Fund, the School Lunch Program and the Department of Public Safety.

