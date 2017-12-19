Here’s the top selling alcohol in Utah (and how much you’re buying of it)

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time for another top ten list!

Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control provided FOX 13 with a list of the top selling alcohols in Utah. Increasingly, the DABC said people are spending more on booze (which explains the record-breaking sales figures year after year). The average price point for a bottle is about $20, said agency spokesman Terry Wood.

Proseccos are showing an uptrend in Utah. Flavored whiskeys are up, and those candy-flavored vodkas appear to have finally had their moment. Sales are down on those.

But while sales are trending toward pricier drinks, the overall sales figures show that Utahns still go for the cheaper stuff.

The DABC reported in fiscal year 2017 approximately $427 million in overall sales. That money goes to school lunches for needy children, public safety (to combat DUIs) and the state’s general fund. Within the next couple of years, the DABC said it expects to clear a half-billion in sales.

Here’s the top selling spirits, wines and beers in Utah: