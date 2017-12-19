× Second teen pleads guilty in attempted aggravated murder of Cache Co. girl

LOGAN, Utah – The second teen accused of attempting to murder 14-year-old Deserae Turner pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Jayzon Decker admitted to plotting the death of the girl, along with accomplice Colter Danny Peterson. Peterson pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder and robbery earlier this year.

According to a probable cause statement, Colter Danny Peterson, 17, told police he and Jayzon Decker had planned to kill Deserae Turner with knives, and that he shot Deserae in the back of the head, leaving her to die in a canal in Smithfield.

Decker pleaded to second-degree felony obstruction of justice, and first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder.

“We are pleased with the negotiated settlement we were able to come to today, and we’re pleased the defendant took responsibility today and admitted to the horrific crimes he and his friend committed almost a year ago,” said James Swink, Cache County Attorney.

“She is still working hard to recover and still has healing to do. She continues to make progress slowly and slightly. But we are thankful for all of those who have rallied to help her,” said Matt Turner, Deserae Turner’s Father.

Decker could serve 15-years-to-life in prison attempted murder,and up to 15 years for obstructing justice. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2018.