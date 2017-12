PROVO, Utah – Brigham Young University has hired Jeff Grimes to be the new offensive coordinator for the Cougars football team.

Head coach Kalani Sitake made it official Thursday morning after several media outlets including Fox 13 reported that the hire was imminent.

Grimes comes to BYU from Louisiana State University where he was offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

Grimes was the offensive line coach at BYU from 2004-06.