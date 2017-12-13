× Report: BYU to hire LSU’s Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University is reportedly about to close a deal for a new offensive coordinator.

Various online media reports that LSU Offensive Line Coach Jeff Grimes plans to accept the position. Footballscoop.com reports the pending formal clearance for the move will happen sometime Thursday.

Grimes would reportedly remain with LSU through the Citrus Bowl vs Notre Dame on January 1

The Advocate in Baton Rouge is also reporting on the move and notes that Grimes was BYU’s offensive line coach from 2004-2006.

Grimes would replace Ty Detmer, who was fired in November after two seasons with the Cougars.

This is a developing story check for updates.