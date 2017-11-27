× BYU football fires offensive coordinator Ty Detmer after two seasons

PROVO, Utah – Brigham Young University head football coach Kalani Sitake announced Ty Detmer has been relieved from his position as offensive coordinator Monday.

Detmer had been in that role for the past two seasons, the university said Monday.

However, Sitake said Detmer and all coaches remain under contract on the BYU staff.

BYU said it will immediately begin the search for Detmer’s replacement.

Detmer won the Heisman Trophy in 1990 as BYU’s quarterback.