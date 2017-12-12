× Police take person of interest into custody in relation to Taylorsville homicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Unified Police Department (UPD) announced Tuesday evening that they had taken a person of interest into custody, who is related to a homicide that happened in Taylorsville earlier this week.

According to a tweet made by UPD, police also served a search warrant at a residence near 1475 Gillespie Ave.

UPD confirmed that the person they took into custody was a female.

