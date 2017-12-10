× UPDATE: Unified police respond to fatal Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE – Unified Police are at the scene of a shooting this morning that has now turned fatal.

According to an update from Unified police, officers were with the victim, a 30-year-old man, at the hospital when he died as a result of his injuries.

Unified police say the shooting took place near the area of 4341 S. Riverboat Rd.

According to Unified Police Officer Jared Richardson, police are searching for at least three suspects. One is a short Hispanic man around 30-years-old wearing a black top and black construction style jeans, the other a tall black man around 40-years-old wearing a similar outfit.

Police are also on the lookout for a female suspect in a red hoodie, no additional description information was available.

If you have information contact the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is released.