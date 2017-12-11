Dr. Kathie Allen announces run for Utah State Senate seat

Posted 5:15 pm, December 11, 2017, by

UTAH – Dr. Kathie Allen announced that she will run for Utah State Senate after Sen. Brian Shiozawa announced he will resign from the legislature, after being tapped by President Trump to serve in the Health & Human Services administration.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Allen lost her congressional bid in a run against Congressman John Curtis earlier this year.  The democrat has already gathered support from Utahns for her 2018 State Senate run:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js