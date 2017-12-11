Dr. Kathie Allen announces run for Utah State Senate seat

UTAH – Dr. Kathie Allen announced that she will run for Utah State Senate after Sen. Brian Shiozawa announced he will resign from the legislature, after being tapped by President Trump to serve in the Health & Human Services administration.

Big change: My State Senator resigned today to go work in the Trump Admin. I’m going to run for his seat! https://t.co/hEu0DlnLox — Dr. Kathie Allen (@kathieallenmd) December 11, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Allen lost her congressional bid in a run against Congressman John Curtis earlier this year. The democrat has already gathered support from Utahns for her 2018 State Senate run:

Done and done! Hope to see you in the #utleg! — Hobie (@hobtart) December 11, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js