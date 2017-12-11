× Utah senator resigning after Trump taps him for regional Health & Human Services director

SALT LAKE CITY — FOX 13 has confirmed Sen. Brian Shiozawa will resign from the Utah State Legislature after being tapped to serve in the Health & Human Services administration.

Sen. Shiozawa, R-Salt Lake City, was picked to be regional director for HHS and will be based out of Denver.

Sen. Shiozawa is a medical doctor with expertise in health care legislation on Utah’s Capitol Hill. In 2014, he helped save the life of Senate Majority Leader Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe, who had a heart attack during the legislative session.

Most recently, Sen. Shiozawa signed on to a ballot initiative to support Medicaid expansion in Utah.

