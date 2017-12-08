Relative who loaned truck to Utah Amber Alert suspect said man seemed ‘desperate’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- An infant was found safe and his father remains at-large after an Amber Alert was issued in Utah Friday, and the suspect may be driving a truck loaned to him by a relative.

The Amber Alert was canceled after the days-old baby was found safe, but the suspect, Albert Phillips, is still on the run.

Phillips may be in a white Ford F-250 with Utah license plate W723CV. Police began looking for that truck after finding out Phillips had abandoned his own truck, a red Dodge pickup.

Buddy Caster, who identified himself as Phillips' cousin, said he loaned the white truck to Phillips Friday around 5 p.m., saying the pair often borrow each others' trucks.

Caster said he didn't see the infant when Phillips approached him and said Phillips told him he needed the truck to go pick up his son.

"I mean he seemed kind of desperate, but I didn't think it was something like this," he said. "I wouldn't have ever thought he would do something like this."

Caster spoke highly of Phillips' character, saying he doesn't believe the man would ever hurt his son or himself.

Police say the Amber Alert was issued after the Division of Child and Family Services moved to remove the infant, who was born November 30 of this year, from his father's custody. Police stated the boy was born with drug exposure but did not elaborate on what that meant.

Police also say the child's mother was not cooperative during the investigation.

The child was found safe and is now in DCFS custody.