Amber Alert issued in Utah for man and infant son

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert out of Salt Lake City for a man and his infant son.

According to the Amber Alert issued around 6:09 p.m. Friday, the suspect is the child’s father and he fled as the Division of Child and Family Services was serving a warrant to remove the child from his care.

Salt Lake City Police are looking for 52-year-old Albert Phillips. The man weighs about 175 pounds and stands 5-feet 9-inches tall. He has gray hair.

The missing child Clifford Phillips, who was born November 30 of this year. Police say the child has special needs and has been exposed to drugs.

The pair may be in a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 quad type truck with an extended cab. The vehicle has a black vertical window rack and Utah license plate W376TM.

Phillips and his vehicle are pictured below:

#AmberALERT: Police are looking for a two week old child taken from #DCFS by his father. Child last seen in red 1999 Dodge quad cab pickup truck (see pics). Child's name- Clifford Phillips, Dad's name- Albert Phillips, 52. Call 911 if you see this vehicle. pic.twitter.com/9E4ZB4Nlf9 — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) December 9, 2017

Anyone who sees the father, son or vehicle is asked to call police.