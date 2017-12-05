× Rep. Stewart proposes creating Grand Staircase-Escalante National Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah congressman Chris Stewart is proposing creating a new national park in the same spot as the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

The park would be within the boundaries modified by President Trump on Monday. In a ceremony at the Utah State Capitol, the president signed proclamations shrinking both Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments. Already, lawsuits have been filed against both.

In an interview with FOX 13 on Tuesday, Rep. Stewart said he believed his national park proposal is a “win-win” for people in the area.

The Second District congressman is proposing taking about 100,000 acres in the Escalante Canyon area (within the modified boundaries) and turning it into a national park. Making the change from a monument to a park would give it more resources, but also make it more accessible for the public.

National parks have recently had trouble with funding and there is a proposal to hike entrance fees to get in. Rep. Stewart said he opposed that, but believed Congress could pay for Utah’s sixth national park with existing oil and mineral lease revenues or a “backpack” tax.

The idea of a national park was first hinted at during an interview Rep. Stewart did with FOX 13 on Monday.