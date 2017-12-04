Stewart about to announce big new land bill everyone will love, maybe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Congressman Chris Stewart has a big announcement about public lands following President Trump's trip to Utah.

What is it? He's not telling.

"We're gonna defer to the president today," Stewart told Fox 13.

The bill will be a win-win, Stewart says, appreciated by environmentalists, ranchers, bunnies and bears, or something like that.

"I think most people are going to say thank you again, that really is a situtation where both sides will be served," Stewart added.

Such bi-partisan bro-hugging would be welcome in today's bitter political climate, and Stewart may be the guy to do it. Outside magazine just published an article touting his bipartisan land efforts. https://www.outsideonline.com/2266181/public-land-isnt-just-fighting

What is the new idea? We can guess (and we do in the video above), but the real answer will come tomorrow.