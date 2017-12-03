× UDOT says crews are well prepared for arrival of snow as storms hit northern Utah

By John Franchi, Fox 13 News

SALT LAKE CITY — It finally feels like winter. The National Weather Service is predicting as many as four inches of snow will fall on the valley floors Sunday night and into Monday morning.

“We are seeing the cold front come in, move through the Salt Lake Valley right now, and it’s filling in with rain and snow showers behind it,” meteorologist Charlotte Dewey said Sunday afternoon.

The first significant snowfall of the season is finally arriving.

“Drivers will likely need to allow for a little extra time,” Dewey said. “Could see slushy, snow-covered roads in the valleys.”

And that means the Utah Department of Transportation is hard at work.

“It’s going to be a busy afternoon, busy evening and busy on into the morning,” said John Gleason, a UDOT Spokesman.

Several UDOT snowplows left the station around 3 p.m. Sunday. Because of the late start to the snow season, UDOT says they’ve had plenty of time to prepare.

“So far this year we have gotten off easy, this is really going to be the first test for a lot of Utahns,” Gleason said.

UDOT road crews at Parleys Canyon are ready for that test. Their plows got a head start on treating the roads, but that doesn’t mean drivers should let their guard down.

“Every time we have the first storm of the season, we do see a lot of slide offs, a lot of fender benders,” Gleason said.

UDOT’s best advice it to give yourself extra time, be patient, be prepared for winter conditions and just use common sense on the roads.

