× Storms expected to bring snow to northern Utah Sunday into Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says a storm arriving Sunday afternoon is expected to bring snow to mountains and valleys in northern Utah.

A winter weather advisory for Salt Lake County begins Sunday at noon and remains in effect through Monday at 4 p.m.

The NWS says this is the coldest storm to hit northern Utah so far this season, and this will likely be the first time snow will accumulate in most northern Utah valleys. Between 7 and 14 inches are expected in mountainous areas, with up to 2 feet of snow possible in the Cottonwood Canyons.

Accumulating snow is expected in northern Utah valleys and in southwest Wyoming, and the NWS says areas southeast of Great Salt Lake are especially likely to see snow.

A burst of heavy precipitation is expected to arrive Sunday afternoon, bringing snow to the mountains while valley rain will quickly change to snow. Valley roads should see slushy conditions. The precipitation is expected to taper off Sunday evening and the storm will wind down by Monday at midday, according to the NWS.

Click here for the latest weather warning information, and click here to track the storms in real-time with interactive maps and radar. Download our news and weather apps for updates on the go.