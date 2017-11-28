× Trump to tour Welfare Square, meet with church leaders

SALT LAKE CITY – Matt Whitlock, a spokesman for Senator Orrin Hatch, confirmed that President Trump will meet with LDS Church leaders when he visits Utah on Monday.

In a statement, Whitlock said:

“Senator Hatch has arranged for the President to meet with LDS Church leadership and to see the incredible work taking place at Welfare Square. In the past, Senator Hatch has arranged similar visits for Presidents and takes great pride in showcasing this iconic facility.”