× Pres. Trump to visit Utah Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump will be in Utah on Monday, a source with Senator Orrin Hatch’s office has confirmed.

“I’m thrilled the President has accepted my invitation to come to Utah to discuss critical issues that matter to my constituents,” Hatch said in a statement sent to FOX 13.

Trump’s itinerary hasn’t been released, but he is expected to sign an executive order shrinking the size of Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument, which now stands at 1.35 million acres.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.

READ STATEMENTS ON TRUMP’S UPCOMING VISIT:

Center for Western Priorities