Utah Highway Patrol releases Thanksgiving weekend DUI numbers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) released their annual Thanksgiving Weekend High Visibility Enforcement Report Monday.

The report period was from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26. Over 200 extra patrol shifts were given over the course of four days.

There was a total of 5 traffic deaths in Utah, due to a head-on collision that occurred in Iron County on Saturday.

UHP stated that a total of 5,752 vehicles were stopped over the weekend. 3,748 vehicles stopped were regarding speeding, and 870 were for seat belt infractions.

According to the report, there was a total of 50 DUI’s over the course of the weekend. There were 173 crashes.