Five dead in head-on collision on State Road 56 in Iron County

NEWCASTLE, Utah — Five people were killed in a head-on collision on State Road 56 in Iron County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, one SUV was westbound on SR 56 about one mile outside of the town of Newcastle at 4:30 p.m. and collided head-on with another SUV that was travelling eastbound.

There was one person in one of the vehicles and four in the other. All five were killed.

The investigation into what caused the accident is still underway, and the names of the victim won’t be released until next of kin can be notified.