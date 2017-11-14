Utah County man accused of killing his girlfriend and her 3-year-old son appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY - The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her 3-year-old son was in court for his first appearance in front of a judge.

28-year-old Christopher Poulson is charged with two counts of aggravated homicide for the deaths of 23-year-old Emily Quijano Almiron and her son Gabriel.

Investigators with the Orem police said Poulson committed the murder in September of 2015. They said he lied several times to detectives to cover his tracks.

Even with Poulson in jail, investigators do not know where Emily and her son’s bodies were buried. They believe Poulson buried them somewhere in southern Utah County.

A judge told Poulson on Tuesday he could face a minimum of 25 years to life in prison, or he could face the maximum of the death penalty.

Poulson was scheduled for a scheduling hearing on December 19th at 1:30 at the 4th District Court in American Fork.