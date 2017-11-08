Man arrested in Hawaii extradited to Utah on two counts of aggravated murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- After being arrested in Hawaii last month, Christopher Poulson waived his right to an extradition hearing.

Poulson is now back in Utah and being held at the Utah County Jail. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

Lt. Craig Martinez with the Orem Police Department says they haven’t spoken with Poulson yet.

“Even though he’s here in jail, our detectives are not going to go see him," Martinez said. "We’re not going to try to re-interview him because he has requested an attorney and we’re going to hold to that."

At this point, police have not found the bodies of 23-year-old Emily Almiron and her 3-year-old son Gabriel.

“We’re anxious in getting bodies back, obviously, for a little bit of closure for the family: That’s something they deserve,” Martinez said.

In their two-year investigation, detectives say they caught Poulson in several lies, leading them to believe he murdered Emily and her son and disposed of their bodies somewhere in Utah County. However, the exact location is not something they think they’ll get from Poulson anytime soon.

“We’re not relying solely on him to tell us where they’re at," Martinez said. "We’re still going to continue to try to find them."

At this point, they’re following up on every lead.

The county attorney is in the process of scheduling his first felony court appearance, where the judge will address his need for counsel and officially file the charges.