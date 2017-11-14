× Charges filed against man who allegedly killed his parents in their Holladay home

SALT LAKE CITY – Official charges were filed against Robert John Liddiard, who allegedly killed his parents in their Holladay home on November 4.

Liddiard is being charge with two counts of aggravated murder, which are First Degree Felonies.

Police were called to Liddiard’s home on November 7, after their daughter said that she tried to call her parent’s home phone, but her brother, Liddiard Jr answered. According to court documents, Liddiard Jr. told his sister that he had killed their parents.

According to a probable cause statement made by police, “Officers entered the home and found the deceased bodies of Robert Liddiard Sr. and Dianne Liddiard in a bedroom. Officers also found three bloody knives in the bedroom.”

After an autopsy and examination of the deceased, the Assistant Medical Examiner ruled both deaths to be a homicide, due to “sharp force injuries.”

Liddiard Jr. was reported to suffer from mental illness. He is currently being held in Salt Lake County Jail.