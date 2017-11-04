× Unified Police seek suspect after two found dead in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah — Unified Police are looking for a suspect after a man and a woman were found dead in a home in Holladay.

Officers were called to a home in area of 4700 South and Wander Lane (near 2600 East) around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said a concerned family member who was not at that residence called 911, but officers did not elaborate on the source of the caller’s concern.

Officers arrived to find a man and a woman, both in their 80s, deceased inside the home. Police are not releasing any details at this time regarding the cause and manner of death but say the case is a homicide investigation.

Authorities say they believe this was a targeted incident and not a random crime, so while they are searching for a suspect they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, and it was not immediately clear what relationship, if any, exists between the two.

