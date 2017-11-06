2 persons of interest named in West Jordan homicide

WEST JORDAN, Utah – The West Jordan Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in locating two persons of interest in a homicide that occurred last week.

Police said 23-year-old Jesus Molina, and 22-year old Breaaunah Huff are, “believed to have pertinent information about the death of Dan Zuniga-Guzman who was shot and killed on Nov. 1.”

The incident occurred near 6700 S. and 4800 W. in West Jordan.

Police said that Molina was last seen driving a maroon 2005 Nissan Altima with Utah Licence Plate X153T.

When police initially investigated the homicide, they said they thought that they were dealing with the victim of an auto-pedestrian accident.

“He was left in the middle of the street,” West Jordan Police Det. J. C. Holt said. “We think he was probably dropped off there in a vehicle. He has some traumatic injuries. Our investigators are on scene right now trying to figure out the extent of those injuries that resulted in his death.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Jordan Police Department at (801) 840-4000.