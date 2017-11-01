West Jordan man found dead in street in possible homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah - West Jordan Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the street near 6700 S. 4800 W.

Police said residents heard some commotion involving vehicles in the street at about 1:30 a.m. and those cars then drove off.

Afterward, witnesses found the victim, a man in his 20s, in the street.

First responders determined he had died.

Initially police said they thought he might have been the victim of an auto-pedestrian accident.

They quickly learned they had a much more serious crime to investigate.

Police said they know who the victim is but they are not releasing his name at this time.

West Jordan Police said they would like to hear from anyone with information at (801) 840-4000.