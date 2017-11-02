× Police arrest homicide suspect wanted for shooting that led to crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Police in Murray confirm they have arrested and charged a suspect in a fatal shooting and crash that occurred October 25 in the area of 4500 South and State Street.

Murray City Police identified the suspect in the homicide Thursday as 19-year-old Lucas Deprey and say he has been formally charged and is in custody.

Police also identified the victim as 33-year-old Ever Hernandez.

The fatal incident began with a shooting in a parking lot near the intersection at 4500 South and State Street. Police say the suspect approached a vehicle and opened the passenger door before shooting the driver.

The victim drove out of the parking lot after being shot, causing a 5-vehicle crash. The driver died due to injuries suffered in the shooting and crash. There were no serious injuries reported beyond the fatality.

