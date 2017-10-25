Police search for suspect after shooting leads to crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Police are looking for a suspect in Murray after a man fired a gun at a vehicle, causing the driver to crash into two other cars.

According to police at the scene, the incident began in a parking lot in the vicinity of 4500 South and State Street. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 6 p.m.

Police say a man in the parking lot pulled out a gun and fired at someone who was inside a vehicle, striking the vehicle in the windshield.

The driver of that vehicle drove out of the parking lot, where the car struck another vehicle before traveling through the median and T-boning a second car.

The driver was struck by a bullet, but it is not clear how badly he was injured. It was unclear if anyone else was injured in connection with the shooting and crash.

Police expect road closures near the intersection at 4500 South and State Street to remain in place for 4-8 hours as of just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a white male in his 20s who stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall. He was wearing a black beanie, a black puffy coat and gray pants.

K9 officers and a helicopter are on scene to assist with the search for the suspect.

Fox 13 News has a crew at the scene, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.