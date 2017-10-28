× Man arrested in Brigham City for robbery, vehicle theft

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police arrested a wanted man Friday in Brigham City and found evidence linking him to a recent robbery.

According to the Box Elder county Sheriff’s Office, Brigham City Police received a tip about the location of Kyle Kano, who was wanted on a no-bail warrant through Adult Probation and Parole.

Authorities say Kano was considered armed and dangerous but was ultimately arrested without incident. The man had also been identified as a possible suspect in an armed robbery at the Bear River Country Market on Tuesday.

The suspect fled the scene of the robbery in a Subaru Forester, which police later learned was reported stolen Tuesday. The stolen vehicle was recovered Thursday.

After Kano’s arrest on Friday, police located evidence linking him to the robbery at the market. Kano was booked into the Box Elder County Jail for the existing warrant and for new charges relating to robbery and automobile theft.