Box Elder County Sheriff seeking suspect in armed robbery

BEAR RIVER CITY, Utah – The Bos Elder County Sheriff’s department is seeking information regarding an individual who robbed a store on Tuesday.

According to the Elder County Sheriff, the suspect robbed Bear River Country Market in Bear River City around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the suspect fled in a new Subaru wagon with Utah plates and a roof rack. It is possibly tan or silver colored.

The suspect was described as a large male wearing a green jacket over a red hoodie, with a red beanie hat and sunglasses.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information on this individual contact Chief Deputy Dale F. Ward at (435)-723-5227.