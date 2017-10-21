× Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal plane crash on I-15 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Relatives of a Utah couple who were killed in a plane crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of the owners of the aircraft, who were also killed in the incident.

The airplane crashed on I-15 in Weber County July 26, killing Layne and Diana Clarke of Taylor and Perry and Sarah Huffaker of West Haven.

Friday, the children and parents of the Huffakers filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking damages, and they are also requesting a jury trial.

According to court filings, the plaintiffs say the Clarkes had a “duty to use reasonable care in the ownership and operation of the airplane” but failed to meet that duty and that therefore the death of the Huffakers was the result of negligence or wrongful conduct.

In a preliminary report, the NTSB stated that mechanics noticed the plane was flying at a low altitude after taking off from Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

The mechanics also noticed “the engine sound was underpowered and the tail of the airplane going up and down, as if the pilot was struggling to keep the airplane at altitude,” the report said.

The plaintiffs are seeking a trial by jury and will seek relief in the form of non-economic damages, economic damages, legal costs and other relief as deemed appropriate in court. The lawsuit says the amounts for those categories of damages will be determined at trial.