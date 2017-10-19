Utah man robbed as he suffered seizure at 7-Eleven says he forgives suspect, hopes she gets help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah -- The victim of an unthinkable crime feels sorry for the woman who is seen stealing from him while he is having an epileptic seizure.

The robbery occurred October 4, and the Midvale 7-Eleven’s surveillance video shows 28-year-old Alexandra Dewnsup taking and going through the wallet of Dustin Malone.

Malone had fallen into an epileptic attack and was unconscious while Dewsnup is seen stealing from him.

The surveillance footage went public, and comments on Facebook started pouring in. Many of the posts were hateful towards Dewnsup. However, Dewnsup’s parents also saw the video and recognized their daughter. Afterwards, Dewnsup turned herself in to Unified Police.

In the probable cause statement it states Dewsnup “… doesn’t recall what occurred at the 7-11 because she was under the influence of Xanax but takes full responsibility…”

She also allegedly used Malone’s credit card online after the theft.

Malone feels strongly about helping those with medical health issues. He is an EMT and he served in the Army National Guard from 2004 to 2008 as a combat medic. He was discharged during the “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” ban.

Malone was open about his feelings towards Dewsnup and towards the public’s comments on Thursday.

“There were a lot of unwanted, hateful comments: some even threats," he said. "I do not condone that type of behavior. Ms. Dewsnup’s family has reached out to me and has indicated that she has severe mental illness. As a healthcare professional my primary priority is the physical and mental wellbeing of those I come into contact with. She is no exception to that. If she truly wants help I will help her. I as the victim have forgiven her and I ask you as a community to do the same. Please stop with the hateful comments all over social media. They are not wanted nor are they welcome.”

Malone said while he forgives the woman, he still holds Dewsnup accountable for what she did and plans to face her in court to see that justice is served.

"I do have a lot that I would like to say to her, and I by no means am excusing her behavior," Malone said. "I do believe that she needs to be held accountable for her actions, and she will be in a court of law."