Video shows woman stealing from 7-Eleven clerk suffering seizure in Midvale

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- Police have released video of a suspect committing what they called an "unimaginable" crime in the hope the public can help them identify her.

According to the Unified Police Department, the female suspect stole a credit card from a clerk at a 7-Eleven as the clerk was on the floor suffering a seizure.

The incident occurred October 4 at a 7-Eleven at 6852 South State Street in Midvale.

Police say a female suspect walked around the counter and took the man's wallet from his pocket as he was on the ground in the midst of a seizure. She then removed his credit card and walked out, never once calling for help. The stolen credit card was used shortly afterward online.

Police say the suspect, who is pictured in the video above, has a tattoo on her right arm. Coworkers of the victim say the woman is a regular customer but note they haven't seen her since the theft.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.