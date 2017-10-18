× West Jordan Police arrest 3rd suspect after trio allegedly filmed rape of unconscious teen

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police have arrested the third and final suspect sought in connection with an alleged sexual assault that the suspects allegedly filmed as it was in progress.

West Jordan Police announced Wednesday they have arrested Nasouh A. Albasis-Ablasis, aka Ibrahim Ali, with the help of the US Marshals Office.

Albasis-Albasis was arrested at an apartment in West Valley City and he has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

The arrest is in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred September 9 and involved a 14-year-old girl. Police say the girl went out with three men, who gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her while in a vehicle. Police say one of the three suspects recorded the assault as it was happening because he “thought it was funny.”

“[Victim] appears to be unresponsive through most of the video, but does make feeble attempts to push the person on top of her off,” a statement of probable cause issued last month states. “It appears [Victim] is passed out and/or unconscious throughout most of the video and clearly cannot give consent to anything that is happening to her.”

Two of the suspects were arrested in September.