West Jordan Police seek third suspect after trio filmed rape of unconscious 14-year-old girl

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police have identified a third suspect in an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl that was recorded on camera, and officers in West Jordan are asking for the public’s help in locating the man.

Two men were arrested earlier this month after they allegedly filmed the rape of a 14-year-old girl, and police say it appears in the video of the incident the girl was unconscious for most of the encounter.

The third suspect accused in the assault was identified Wednesday as 19-year-old Nasouh A Albasis-Albasis. The man is also known as Ibrahim Ali.

Anyone who sees the man or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case # 17H014397.

The alleged assault occurred September 9 after a 14-year-old girl went to sleep over at a friend’s house and then sneaked out of the home to meet up with the men, one of whom she had met once before and communicated with through Snapchat.

The girl told police the men took her to a gas station to get alcohol before going to a mall parking lot, a hookah bar, and then a party at a home. She said the last thing she remembers is leaving the party and being in the back seat of a car with a man kissing her, and she said she told the man to stop.

Police obtained a recording that shows the victim in the back seat of a car with her head hanging off the seat and outside the door.

“[Victim] appears to be unresponsive through most of the video, but does make feeble attempts to push the person on top of her off,” the PC statement states. “It appears [Victim] is passed out and/or unconscious throughout most of the video and clearly cannot give consent to anything that is happening to her.”

Authorities have already arrested Leclair Dodjim and his brother, Richard Mbaye Djassera.

According to a statement or probable cause, Djassera told police he was driving the car that night and at one point he saw the other two begin having sex with the victim.

“He said he thought it was funny so he recorded them having sex on his phone,” police wrote.