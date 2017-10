BRIGHAM CITY, Utah – Brigham City Police said Floyd Kling, who was reported missing Oct. 12, has been found dead.

Police said the 89-year-old man, who had dementia, left home last Wednesday driving a red 2012 Chevy Silverado.

Sunday night officers announced the search had ended and that Kling was found dead.

Officers said a few people on ATVs saw a hood up on a truck that appeared stuck in a gravel pit.

They found Kling on the ground next to the truck and called 911.