Brigham City Police seek help finding missing, endangered man

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police in Brigham City are asking the public for help as they try to locate a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Police say 89-year-old Floyd Kling left home Wednesday around 6 p.m. driving a red 2012 Chevy Silverado with Utah license plate F268G.

The man has not made contact with his family since leaving, and police say Kling suffers from dementia and may have become lost or disoriented.

Anyone who sees the man or his vehicle is asked to call Box Elder Dispatch at 435-723-5227.