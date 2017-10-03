Wife of Cedar City firefighter confirmed dead in Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS – The wife of a Cedar City firefighter has died from her injuries in the Las Vegas shooting.

Cedar City officials said Heather Warino Alverado, wife of Cedar City Firefighter Albert Alverado, succumbed to her injuries from the Las Vegas mass shooting at the Jason Aldean concert.

An account has been opened at State Bank of Southern Utah in Heather Alverado’s name to help the family.

Cedar City said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Alverado/Warino family.”

The family is asking for privacy at this time.