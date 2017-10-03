Tributes pour in for Utahns killed in Las Vegas shooting

CEDAR CITY — Cameron Robinson’s boyfriend describes him as “an amazing, determined, hard working man that spent his life always striving to be better.”

Heather Alvarado’s friends call her a “wife, mother, sister, friend and so much more.”

The Utahns are among the 59 whose lives were cut short in Sunday’s attack on the Las Vegas Strip. In online postings and remarks to FOX 13, they are channeling their grief to help their families.

Bobby Eardley, who was also injured in Sunday’s attack, shared photos of them and offering a tribute to Cameron.

“Cameron was an amazing, determined, hard working man that spent his life always striving to be better. He dedicated himself completely to everything he did. He loved whole heartedly which is how he did everything in his life,” Eardley wrote to FOX 13.

“He was so kind and sweet and caring. He was quiet and shy but once you got to know him he was goofy and fun and so enjoyable. His family and friends meant the world to him. His loss will leave a scar on us all. He will be missed greatly.”

Robinson’s friends had set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral and medical expenses.

Alvarado’s friends had also set up an online account to raise money. The Cedar City Fire Department said it had established an account at State Bank of Southern Utah.

“Heather is always the first to help out she is always so welcoming. Anyone she comes across she makes them feel like family,” her friend, Justice Jacobs wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Some friends said she had died trying to protect her daughter. Melinda Wright told FOX 13 Heather was an “amazing mom who’s number one was her kids.”

“She was always the one laughing and just a happy person. Amazing wife and LOVED her dogs. Life of the party,” she wrote.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack, who was acting as a spokesman for the family, said the 35-year-old mother of three “always saw the good in others.”

Her husband, Albert, was in Las Vegas to be with his wife.

“I know he’s having a rough time,” Womack said.

The fire department sent a couple of firefighters to help him.

“Especially in a small town, you just know each other. You run in the same social circles, you see each other in the same sporting events. It just makes it harder,” Womack said.