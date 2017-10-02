St. George man among victims killed in Las Vegas shooting

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George man was one of the 59 people who were killed Sunday night in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Cameron Robinson, who worked in Las Vegas, had recently moved to St. George, where he lived with his boyfriend, Bobby Eardley.

Speaking with FOX 13 Monday, Eardley confirmed Robinson died in the shooting.

Statement about Cameron Robinson on a GoFundMe page:

Today we lost an amazing friend, son, brother, uncle, cousin, coworker and boyfriend to the senseless, horrible tragedy of the Las Vegas shooting. He was full of life and love and so much passion. He loved his family, friends and everyone he came in contact with. He loved to cook, entertain, run marathons, travel, go camping, boating, and the outdoors in general and above all surround himself with those he loved and others. He is an amazing example to all and brought so much light to those he came in contact with. He accomplished so much in such a short time and touched the lives of so many. Between his love to cook and amazing dance moves there was always good times. He was such a caring, giving and loving man. Cameron, you will be greatly missed. We love you so much!