Four charged with two counts of murder after drive-by shooting leads to crash in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — The Salt Lake County District Attorney has filed murder charges against four suspects accused of causing a fatal crash after they fled from the scene of a drive-by shooting.

The group of suspects were in a vehicle that collided with a car carrying two innocent bystanders, both of whom were killed.

Now those suspects face murder charges for the deaths of 55-year-old Lloyd Everett Pace and 50-year-old Tami Lynn Woodard.

The incident occurred September 19 at 7:29 p.m. near 5220 West and 5400 South. Charging documents indicate four suspects in a blue Ford Raptor truck pulled up in front of a home with known gang ties, and at least one person inside the vehicle fired shots at the home.

According to charging documents filed Friday, two of the suspects, 24-year-old Jose Luis Cirilo Munoz-Lugo and 19-year-old Argenis Daniel Ramirez-Saedt, are documented members of a street gang that has a rivalry with the gang the home in question is connected to.

Jose Humberto Mancia, a 17-year-old who will be charged as an adult, and 19-year-old Rosalio Andres Alvarez were also in the Raptor.

Witnesses say they saw Mancia firing several shots at the home before the vehicle sped away. Officers found a bullet hole in a vehicle in front of the residence.

After the shooting, the suspects allegedly drove through a stop sign without stopping and were going about 44 mph in a 25 mph zone. The Raptor struck the vehicle carrying Pace and Woodard, and both were killed.

Police determined the Ford Raptor had been reported stolen out of Tooele the day before the crash, and the owner of the car also reported the theft of several handguns. Weapons believed to be those stolen handguns were found inside the car, including a .50 caliber Desert Eagle, a .45 caliber Sig Sauer and a .45 caliber Taurus. Police also located a 12 gauge shotgun in the car.

Ramirez-Saedt was located partially outside of the truck when police arrived at the scene of the crash, and Munoz-Lugo was arrested after being found walking on the street “dirty and apparently confused.”

Mancia and Alvarez fled the scene of the crash but were located hiding in a nearby yard.

Mancia is charged with two counts of murder as first-degree felonies, felony discharge of a firearm, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person. As a convicted felon he is prohibited from having a firearm.

Mancia was transferred from juvenile detention and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after charges were filed Friday.

Alvarez is charged with two counts of murder as first-degree felonies and one count of felony discharge of a firearm.

Munoz-Lugo is charged with two counts of murder as first-degree felonies, felony discharge of a firearm, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Ramirez-Saedt is charged with two counts of murder as first-degree felonies, felony discharge of a firearm, and theft by receiving stolen property.