Two dead and two injured in drive-by shooting and crash in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah - Two people are dead and two others seriously injured following a crash and shooting in Kearns Tuesday night, according to the Unified Police Department.

The incident took place in the area of 5240 W. and 5400 S. in Kearns about 7:30 p.m. and involved a blue pickup truck and a white car.

Lt. Brian Lohrke with the Unified Police Department told Fox 13 the incident started as a gang-related drive-by shooting and that led to a crash.

"The information that we have is that people inside the blue truck were shooting at people, one person was struck by gunfire in that," Lohrke said. "Immediately afterward somehow a crash occurred involving that blue truck and a white car. When we got to the scene, we found one person seriously injured and two dead inside the white car."

The three in the car were killed or injured in the crash, the other person died of a gunshot wound. The person with the gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, but Lt. Lohrke didn't have information on that person's condition.

Investigators believe there was another person inside the blue truck who fled the scene. He was wearing a red hoodie and police and K-9 units are searching surrounding neighborhoods for that suspect.